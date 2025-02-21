Playback speed
Across the Globe: Sonia and I discuss Jordan Peterson's ARC and the Legatum Empire

Last night I was a guest of UK-based Sonia Poulton's live 'Wake up!" breakfast show for a brief overview of the Legatum/GB News, Brexit, ARC
Ursula Edgington, PhD
Feb 21, 2025
7
4
Transcript

I was very pleased to be invited onto the wonderful, enthusiastic, independent journalist, Sonia Poulton’s show - which was late night here, breakfast time in the UK. Sonia with morning coffee, cocoa for me, we chatted about the significance of the 3rd ARC Conference, as it drew to a close in London this week. We discussed who some of the speakers were, how ARC is funded via impact investment banks, and what other enterprises Legatum are involved with internationally, eg Gates’exploitation of African communities. Below is the work-in-progress graphic that helps with understanding what we talked about (you’ll see ARC labelled to the left of the bottom segment ‘Media/religion/politics’):

New subscribers - welcome! You can read the original ‘Long Read’ article Sonia refers to at the beginning of our conversation below. This includes her report on Jordan Peterson as well as lots of other resources, that

Michael Ginsburg
and I researched back in 2023 when ARC was launched (as Michael says, this has ‘aged like a fine wine’)!

Want to know more? Here’s a link to the list of numerous other posts I’ve subsequently written about Legatum, and the global tentacles of the impact investment empire it has developed:

There is much, much more to come on this. The rabbit holes are extremely deep. Meanwhile, you can follow Sonia on all the major platforms, including X and her YouTube channel and website here. I hope to talk with her again about this and other related subjects.

