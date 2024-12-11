First of all, I’m no scientist (obviously). If you want answers to the issue of fluoride from an in-depth scientific perspectives, I suggest you consult an expert on this topic, like

Nobody needs more poisons in their body, go fluoride-free

I’m not going to waste time by repeat the arguments (for and) against adding fluoride to NZ drinking water here. Frankly, not adding a neurotoxin to drinking water seems common sense to me. See the work of

for example. I’m also not going to repeat the timeline of events and the legal complexities of the current situation in NZ, where Government is trying to force fluoridation of our drinking water. Those details are summarised brilliantly in this recent, succinct 35-min documentary:

What I am interested in exposing - because our legacy media here in NZ simply refuses to print anything counter to the ‘safe and effective’ narrative (even as a paid advertisement) - is research that ‘follows the money’. Here, I’m talking a local level. That’s because, one detail that is worth stating; Government have instructed (under threats of hefty fines) each individual Council to undertake the deed of fluoridating their ratepayers - regardless of whether we agree or not.

Cui bono?

My Official Information Act (OIA) request [Ref CRLG00299/24] to my local council (Waipa) began with curiosity about how far down the track they had got with the infrastructure needed, at what cost to us, and details of the (essential) NZ Health and Safety at Work Act risk assessments. I received copies of invoices like these, detailing some of the work by a company called ChemFeed.

NB I’ve needed to highlight below what this NZ$126,098.20 invoice is for: ‘The Alpha Street [Cambridge] NaF* system, recommended up to 15MLD - 34kg/day @6.048MLD - 70l/s.’ *More about what that means in a minute.

Here’s another example from the ‘Karapiro HFA installation - mechanical’.

But fluoride is a natural substance, right? (According to a recent opinion propaganda piece in the local Waikato Times, it’s found in the soil)? But we all know that’s bs. Silicofluorides, in the form of hydrofluorosilicic acid (Safety Data Sheet example) and sodium fluorosilicate et al - by products in the manufacturing process of phosphate fertilisers. And fertilisers are something we use ALOT of here in NZ. Has there been a deal struck perhaps, to ‘disappear’ some inconvenient hazardous waste, at a profit?

I was interested in how the decision was made about which of the three main toxic fluoride chemicals, HFA (HexaFluoroSilicic Acid) H2SiF6 forms from the reaction of Silicon TetraFluoride SiF4 and HF; NaF (sodium fluoride) or SSF (Sodium Silico Fluoride) were added to our drinking water. The answer (through OIA) was that the chemical company themselves decide. I kid you not! Even the NZ Ombudsman confirmed this unbelievable fact. Evidence was supplied on this Powerpoint slide that ChemFeed presented in a meeting with Waipa Council:

Here is an aerial view of one of the water treatment plants in Waipa district: the Alpha Street site is residential, down a very steep, narrow slope, adjacent to an amateur dramatics theatre, a popular cycle track leading to a velodrome and a dog-exercise area:

Despite the potential dangers of having such a high volume of toxic (in this case) NaF (Data Sheet) chemical in this suburban area, as at the date of my OIA, no risk assessment had apparently been completed by/for Waipa Council. To labour this point, those interested in the science can see the proposed amounts involved below:

Seems like ChemFeed has a monopoly on Waipa’s adherence to the flouridation policy. Why? Waipa Council continue to deny any dialogue with fluoride-free supporters, and decline to seek any insight into whether ratepayers agree to fluoride being added to their drinking water, claiming paradoxically that it is fluoride-free groups who should pay for that research (!) Where is the Precautionary Principle? As usual, because the Council pay their wages, local legacy media toe the line, as I’ve explained before here.

When I looked at ChemFeed (June 2024) NZ Companies Register confirmed its main shareholder (75%) was Prominent Fluid Controls Pty Ltd, an Australian water-chemical company and 24.5% was owned by (co)director, Mark Anthony Parry:

Since then, NZ ChemFeed have stated their ownership, declaring it on their website:

Prominent Fluid Controls are only one branch of BigChem ProMinent group. According to their main website (and perhaps as you would expect from a toxic poison company) their HQ is in Heidelberg, Germany…

“More than 2,900 employees in about 50 own sales and service companies as well as 11 production sites work hard to provide individual solutions and high-quality services to ProMinent customers in about 100 countries. {with branches in the} chemical industry, industrial and municipal water treatment, food and beverage industry, treatment of swimming pool water, oil and gas industry and process industry.

These are Prominent’s proud achievements - note the crossover between BigFood, BigChem and oil & gas industries:

In conclusion, we already know how NZ Government including their Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is captured by BigChem. Eg, please take time to read my articles about the poison-industrial-complex and the way propaganda has been used to con people believing the NZ myth of ‘clean, green and 100% pure’ here and here.

But has BigChem gone too far, now that more and more people are waking up to the harm from so many poisons around (and inside) us? Is Kiwi people-power strong enough to fight off this BigChem machinery, profiteering $Billions from our own taxpaid dollars and subsequent ill-health?

Submissions to Waipa District Council can be submitted here. The last public meeting I was at, there was standing room only, and people queued-up outside to try to make our ‘representatives’ listen to us. What will it take? When will TRUTH WIN?

