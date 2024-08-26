First, what is ‘Medsafe’?

Medsafe is the New Zealand equivalent of the UK’s MHRA. It is the regulator that has become the enabler of BigPharma because BigPharma funds the body and therefore conflicts of interest prevent it from acting as independent. Last week, Medsafe archived its covid era pages. But the evidence will not be swept under the carpet that easily.

It’s stated [fake] mission is:

To enhance the health of New Zealanders by regulating medicines and medical devices

to maximise safety and benefit.

What ‘safety’ or ‘benefit’ did the Pfizer injections provide, I wonder? According to Medsafe staff themselves, it would seem not much. Let me explain….

The structure of this NZ agency - like many such agencies - seems very top-heavy with management. Around 60-70 staff have six managers and an overall Group Manager:

Medsafe Structure: from their website

The people themselves are unnamed and maybe that will be the subject for another post. Anyway, today, I’m going to summarise some pretty depressing data about staff absences of this relatively small agency during the covid era. So to get some context, to begin, let’s outline how the numbers of staff have altered very little over the past five years - from just over 70 [full-time equivalent (FTE)] to just over 78:

And to also add context to the covid era upheavals, we can see that there was a significant uptick in numbers of permanent staff leaving Medsafe during the covid era:

In fact, double the amount of staff (n=16) left Medsafe during 2020/2021, compared to the previous year, and that rate seems to have continued.

To compensate for those who left, more permanent staff were employed since the covid era than before: only 4 permanent staff were employed in 2019/20, compared with 12 in 2020/21 and 24 in 2021/22.

Medsafe Staff Absence since covid

Now let’s turn to the point of this short post today, which is to summarise the Official Information Act Response [Ref H2024046370] which shows a shocking increase in absence from work amongst the Medsafe staff since the covid era. I’ve created this simple graphic:

We can see above the dramatic increase in staff absences. Comparing 2019/20 with 2021/22 there was a massive 58% increase in sick leave at Medsafe. Even more astonishing is a 635% increase in unpaid leave (indicating staff had already used-up all their sick leave allowance) from just under 39 days in pre-covid era to 285 in 2022/23. It’s worth pointing-out that the coercive measures around the ‘vaccination’ roll-out began in NZ late 2021. Although Medsafe would not have been mandated per se under the ‘Vaccination Order’, I imagine the staff would have been under pressure to comply with Government policy.

And on this rather tragic note, we can see how bereavement leave increased by 50% between the years of 2019-20 to 2021/22. And despite a decrease in 2022/3, is up again this past year. Overall, things are not looking healthy at New Zealand’s healthcare regulator enabler. Here is the raw data incase readers can see any of my mistakes or amendments needed:

What is shocking is how the Medsafe Group Manager and his/her six managers, each with approx 10 staff beneath them, can possibly see this amount of staff (unpaid) leave as ‘normal’? Is it the ‘new normal’ in the New Zealand workplace? Well, it certainly tallies with other anecdotal evidence and another post I have published about NZ Transport Agency.

