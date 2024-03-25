During the height of the covid era craziness, jab centres popped-up everywhere. Whether they were tents in carparks, minibuses or seats on a plane, the push to get ‘a needle in every arm’ was nationwide and nauseatingly unrelenting. It was the same in most of the rest of the world. No matter where the jabbing took place, each of New Zealand’s District Health Boards (DHBs) had to adhere to the Operating Guidelines, which by July 2021 had already expanded to its 15th version in 68 pages, including appendices. From data input for the Covid19 Vaccine Immunisation Register (CIR) to the flags outside, the Operating Guidelines contained everything that a senior healthcare staff member needed to know. Here, I look at three main elements of its contents - getting ‘informed consent’, planning for an adverse event and disposal of the vials. But first, who was ‘in charge’ of this document?

This version of the document (v15m July 2021 - attached at the end of this post) was authorised by Joanne Gibbs, Director of National Operations, Covid Vaccine Immunisation Programme, Ministry of Health. (Apparently, she used to work for the NHS):

Children and Informed Consent

Recently a memo dated 4th Aug 2021 came to light, through an OIA response, that was sent to Joanne Gibbs from Dr Ian Town, NZ Chief Science Advisor (and copied to Ashley Bloomfield et al). It confirmed what we all already knew - that children were at very low risk from covid and that the risks from the known and unknown adverse events from the ‘vaccine’ to children meant that it should NOT be administered to them:

Extract from Town’s memo to Gibbs dated 4 Aug 2021

Tragically, this warning didn’t stop the planned roll out of the jab to Kiwi children, which officially began 17 January 2022.

But some children were injected before this date. For instance, Gibbs was the PR voice of the Ministry of Health, promoting Super Saturday. This was held on 16 Oct 2021 - a nationally-promoted 8-hour live-streamed ‘vaxathon’ that included all kinds of coercive tactics, including nice healthy ‘family-friendly’ incentives like free KFC, sausages, chocolates and custard-tarts to encourage the Kiwi public to get jabbed. It apparently cost the taxpayer over $2 Million in publicity alone. This was never about public health.

With the face of Jacinda ‘Jackboot’ Ardern front-and-centre, this will go down in history as the most cringeworthy, unethical event of the covid era insanity. SO bad, in fact, that even the Gov-paid MSM New Zealand Herald admitted it (I dare you to grit your teeth and watch to the end of this clip):

Shepherd-Wipiiti was apparently the ‘mastermind’ behind this horrific event. He was usually a senior health consultant with Price Waterhouse Coopers, but was at that time on ‘secondment’ to the NZ Ministry of Health. How convenient.

Over 130,000 New Zealanders came out for a party and a jab. It was the single biggest day of the vaccination programme for Māori and offered people a splash of entertainment in the middle of gloom, according to Shepherd-Wipiiti.

The excess all-cause mortality is reported to have spiked after this event.

posted a very useful (and emotional) 4 min clip of Dr Matt Shelton from

discussing unusual sudden deaths among children and young people on realitycheck.radio.

There are some serious ambiguities in Gibb’s Operating Guidelines - were they deliberate perhaps? For instance, under the 9.4.1 page 32. it says:

Where a consumer is not competent to make an informed choice and give informed consent for the vaccine, someone who has the legal right can make decisions on the consumers behalf. This is a legal guardian or someone who currently holds Enduring Power of Attorney for personal care and welfare…

Who says someone is ‘not competent’? And how can any patient make an informed consent when the full info is not provided? For instance, “There is no legal requirement for any hard copy data sheets or medicine package inserts to be provided on site.” (pg 17). It then refers the reader to the Immunisation Handbook, where it says currently:

“A primary course of mRNA-CV (Corminaty) is available for everyone aged 5 years and older; and some children aged 6 months to 4 years who are at increased risk of severe COVID-19.”

um, severe covid?

Image from the CDC

Then there’s this:

Under the code of rights, every consumer, including a child, has the right to the information they need to make an informed choice or to give informed consent. Therefore, a young person aged 12-15 years can provide their own informed consent or refusal to consent if they are deemed competent to give consent, and a parent or guardian does not need to provide consent or be present. Some of these young people may choose to have their parent or guardian consent on their behalf and that is fine.” (my emphasis)

Extract above from a MoH document provided via an OIA on informed consent, citation unknown (I’ve asked). I thought it was part of the NZ “Immunisation Handbook’ but not so.

Supply chain at NZ Jab Centres

Image from the Operating Guidelines (pdf at end of post)

It’s worth noting that the MoH ‘owned’ the supply chain when the vials reach the distributor. In the hot Kiwi sunshine, I’m unsure how the obscure ‘frozen’ requirements for the vials were maintained? And at the Centres themselves, the Operating Guidelines provide some (horrifying) insight into the vaccinator’s training about how to dilute the (6 or 7) injection doses from each vial:

These extracts beg questions like - what is the definition of ‘room temperature’, when there was so much variability between locations, times and facilities? And how does a ‘vaccinator’ (some of whom only had a few hours training) who is ‘totally confident’ about measuring the saline for dilution, get confirmation of competency? I wonder what kind of details of this ‘confidence’ were recorded in the CIR ‘incidents’?

Adverse events

Then there’s the issue of recording adverse events:

So we know that those individuals who had a previous adverse event after this jab (or another clinical intervention) were not exempted from having to get the jab(s). And here is the evidence that the staff were instructed to just ‘suck it up’. I wonder what those ‘simulation scenarios’ looked like, and how many were actually re-enacted in real life? What were the outcomes? We know now that adverse events are not being collated by CARM and those who have been harmed or bereaved as a result of the jab have been censored, gas-lit and ignored.

Gibbs’ Operating Guidelines explain how the no-fault Accident Compensation Scheme in New Zealand (ACC) apparently are “sharing advice with providers about lodging ACC claims for a physical injury resulting from a COVID-19 vaccination. Such injuries may be covered by ACC if the criteria for treatment injury are met.” And on page 36: “Consumers should be reassured that the health system will manage their treatment regardless of an ACC claim.” If only that were true for those harmed.

Disposing of evidence

Finally, it is interesting to note that Interwaste were contracted to take away the clinical waste, but not until the ‘vaccinators’ had used a black marker-pen to redact the batch numbers on each vial:

I wonder about the convenience of this new covid-era vial disposal strategy when batch-numbers varied so wildly in adverse events? Was this instruction genuinely to protect privacy and fraudulent use of the vials? Or was there something more sinister happening to obfuscate those audit trails of MoH and Pfizer's supply chains?

could shed some light on this for me please?

Like many of the covid era protagonists, Joanne Gibbs was later awarded ‘Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit’ in the New Year Honours List 2023. I wonder how proud she is now of her Royal Award, and in particular of the Operating Guidelines she signed-off for our biggest public health disaster? Does she know about our excess deaths in New Zealand, as well as those in a home country we both share?

(pdf of full document att’d below)

