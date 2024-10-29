What part did retailers play, in coercing their staff and customers to ‘take one for the team’? In this post, I’ll illustrate the web of mechanisms employed by The Warehouse Group, to promote the Government-sponsored BigPharma propaganda during the covid era. The strategies used are outlined by the UK’s Nudge Unit. You won’t be surprised to discover that these mechanisms are owned by the banks.

The Warehouse Group (TWG) is New Zealand’s largest retailer, with millions of customers served in a network of three national stores: Noel Leeming (electrical goods); The Warehouse (housewares) and Warehouse Stationery]. Size is important! The more people BigPharma can target, the more normalised the jab mandates became…

Background to TWG

Like many retailers, the lockstep lockdowns impacted TWG stores, but the furlough payments of wage subsidies softened the blow. At least in the short-term. But in December 2020, TWG agreed to repay the $68 million it had previously claimed in Government wage subsidies during the 2020 lockdowns.

Lockdown era 2020: Warehouse promoted shopping online with ‘contactless’ collection.

TWG understandably came under fire from unions, and others including the Prime Minister (Jacinda Jackboot, at that time), for taking these funds when it made hundreds of staff redundant and subsequently reported a full year profit of $44.5m. (Without the Gov subsidy TWG would have made a loss of approx. $4m). At the time, the CEO Nick Grayson defended the action but earlier this year he abruptly left his role (in May).

Personally, I haven’t set foot in a TWG store (physically or online) since they instigated the discriminatory covid ‘vaccination’ pass for staff and customers in 2021. I found their adherence to the narrative nauseating to say the least:

Screenshot from the WayBack Machine: 01/03/2021

What I hadn’t realised back then, was behind the scenes, TWG and other major Kiwi retailers were in cahoots with the Government, finding nefarious ways to coerce the public into getting jabbed - as I spoke about on RCR here and wrote about here:

In this article connected to the one above, see this screenshot I used (below). It comes from these Gov Covid Vaccine and Immunisation Programme Steering Group Meeting Minutes (page12 of this pdf) dated Sept 2021 (released via OIA):

In these minutes, the TWG are praised by Ashley Bloomfield and colleagues, for

“offering to push the message of vaccination centres through their ‘red radio’, […] their internal radio network that customers hear in their stores.”

Let’s look in detail at the significance of this statement. But first, some psychology:

Subliminal Messaging in Psychology

The word “subliminal” literally means below the conscious level. We might not remember seeing or hearing something specific, but our unconscious awareness may have recognised and interpreted that message. Psychologists have studied how exposure to subliminal messaging, through our senses, can bypass our cognitive mind, and impact on subconscious levels. Marketeers have utilised this behavioural science; when advertisements are concealed, sometimes beneath seemingly innocuous information, this can have a powerful impact on our mood, behaviour and even decision-making.

Subliminal messages are often discussed in the context of visual effects, especially colours on TV/cinema. Famously, back in 1957, James Vicary claimed that flashing slogans “eat popcorn” and “drink Coca Cola” on single frames (only visible for split seconds throughout a film) led to increased sales for those products. The research was later discredited, but there is plenty of evidence that subliminal advertising is used and is profitable. Even though subliminal advertising was apparently banned in the UK, we have learned now to be sceptical of legacy media. And subliminal advertising has come along way in the last 20 years since this clumsy attempt by McDonalds:

Radio Star? Subliminal Audio Messages

‘Sub-audible’ or ‘backmasking’ messages can include simultaneous messages or one that is played in reverse. Eg a voice recording might be added to a song or interview, but at a slow speed and/or low volume that makes it (almost) impossible to detect. Do a quick search of ‘subliminal’ on Spotify (or YouTube) and you’ll find thousands of examples of this psychological technique eg self-hypnosis. Every type of behaviour, from weight loss, improved sleep, breaking away from addictions or gaining self-confidence, can be the focus of subliminal messaging proven to be successful for some people. And marketing professionals like Retail Radio make full use of these techniques too, as well as ensuring customers don’t hear competitor’s adverts. Contrived playlists can manipulate emotions, alongside powerful voiceovers conveying authority when needed.

Screenshot from Retail Radio website

During the covid era TWG played Red Radio’s regular fearmongering messages instore, punctuated by loud ‘emergency’ beeps. It scared/reminded customers to ‘Stay Safe!’ Wear a facemask! Use hand-sanitiser! Physical distance by stepping only on the yellow circles on the floor! Later, the jab-mandates were normalised by Red Radio claiming that “99% of Kiwis were ‘fully vaccinated’”… (yeah, nah). We can see from clues on Retail Radio’s website how the Nudge Unit’s strategies, outlined in the Mindspace Report that I have discussed before, could have been integrated smoothly into their customers’ minds:

“We aren’t a streaming device consuming all of your internet bandwidth, we store the content locally on our players, and sync them every 10 minutes with our servers. We can produce messaging with our in-house voices, and schedule any content that creates the right ambiance and adds to the personality of the brand we’re working with based on the direction you give us.” (my emphasis)

Other retailers using Retail Radio coincidentally also heavily promoted the covid era policies, including mandates (was there an Gov incentive to use this service during covid?)

The rich get richer…

Retail Radio is part of the Smartpay empire - the largest independently owned and operated EFTPOS (direct debit card) provider in New Zealand & Australia, supporting over 35,000 merchants.

It makes perfect sense that the subliminal messaging in Smartpay retailers’ instore radio would be provided by those who stand to gain most from sales. EFTPOS Fees in New Zealand include the following (summary from ChatGPT):

Set-up fee for EFTPOS terminals , ranging from $49 to $99 + GST . Subsequently a Monthly Terminal Fee : Varies between $24.00 and $35.00 per month, depending on the provider (Leasing an EFTPOS terminal may involve a subscription fee per terminal, per month, depending on the level of support needed.)

Mobile EFTPOS (mPOS) devices cost around $25-$40 + GST per device, per month .

Transaction Fees: Typically 1-4% of the transaction value, but may vary slightly by industry and transaction volume. Interchange Fees: Charged by the cardholder’s bank (issuer) for card payment services, including cardholder services, reward schemes, processing costs, and fraud protection. Merchant Service Fees (MSF): Charged by the acquiring bank (eg Westpac) for processing card transactions, with an example of an Interchange Plus pricing plan. Surcharging on credit card transactions is an option to pass on merchant service fees to customers. EFTPOS Air (Westpac Bank’s phone transfer): A 1.4% flat rate per transaction applies.

To avoid that dreaded lurgy during the covid era, contactless payments via ‘PayWave’ (rather than cash/a card’s PIN input) were heavily promoted along with QR codes.

In New Zealand, retailers are charged an MSF for accepting PayWave transactions, which consists of interchange fees and acquiring fees. PayWave fees are relatively high and can vary depending on the retailer, card type, and payment provider. According to Consumer NZ, PayWave surcharges can range from 2.5% to as high as 30% of the transaction amount, especially when ‘15-min cities’ parking-meters or [uber] taxis charge a flat fee. The Commerce Commission (a bloated Gov Quango I have written about before) have begun an investigation into high surcharge fees. (We won’t hold our breathe.)

In conclusion, TWG were a customer of Smartpay and used Retail (Red) Radio to promote BigPharma fearmongering propaganda that in turn raised its own profits and that of the banks. Staff and customers subjected to Red Radio messaging were coerced to comply with unethical covid craziness, and later, jab mandates. Praised by NZ Gov for this strategy of ‘incentives’, profits increased further. But TWG haven’t escaped global economic woes - it reported its ‘toughest year on record’ and financial troubles continue with a Net Loss After Tax of $54.2 million. Looking at the latest financials for Smartpay Holdings Ltd, it also confirms greed doesn’t pay in the long run. Will global economic recession bring karma for these corporates?

CASH IS KING! Use it or lose it!

