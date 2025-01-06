This is just a quick post this week (as I play catch-up after my holiday), to say a BIG THANK YOU to all my (currently) 1,118 subscribers [YAY!] Especially those individuals who have also donated a subscription and/or bought me coffee(s) over the past year. I am very grateful for all your support, and feel motivated to keep writing-up the research I have collected, and fit together the pieces of the jigsaw that keep presenting themselves to us.

I want to also thank the many anonymous individuals who have contributed to the Whistleblowing ‘insider’ information I received from some of the public sectors in NZ and the commercial companies - you know who you are! We are stronger together and we need more ethical people in the world like you, to come forward with evidence. I’m confident that will happen in 2025 and beyond. Keep on, keeping on!

One of my most popular articles from last year detailed some of the disgusting conflicts of interest between NZ Gov and PPP commercial healthcare providers:

And I hadn’t realised, back then (March last year), that the lawyers who were ‘advising’ these entities, were working together, liaising with unions, academics, regulators and professional societies, preparing template letters and other ‘so convenient’ legalese-type documents for their ‘clients’. I began to tease out these complexities in this post:

Over the Christmas/New Year holidays, I have met many people from all over New Zealand. There is no doubt a great awakening is happening, albeit not quite as fast or wide-spread as some of us hope. But many of us are patient, and getting more skilled at the different ways to reach people. Chip away at that cognitive dissonance - it is worth it. Practice improves our reach. Don’t give up and don’t self-censor!

I have also been busy collecting more OIA responses from various Government Depts. Some of these responses provide insight into exactly how many taxpayer dollars paid for this Lawfare to swing into action - against its own citizens. It’s a pretty depressing picture. But unless we know more about what happened, we can’t stop it from happening again.

I have a long ‘To Do’ list on my study whiteboard. But every piece of work is exciting and leads inevitably to another rabbit hole of intriguing complexity. Let me know below if you have any feedback on my articles from last year, and/or your hopes for any better understandings in the year ahead. Thank you for being on this journey with me.

