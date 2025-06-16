Informed Heart

Informed Heart

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lincoln's avatar
Lincoln
16h

It’d be decent of Andrew Little to explain why he (really) stepped aside to allow Ardern to take the Labour leadership reins, and Winston Peters to explain why he gave her the PM’s job in 2017. Was it all a massive conspiracy to get a psychopathic pliable stooge into office for the then forthcoming great reset?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DF's avatar
DF
17h

"The question is, where will Jacinda be sent next?" Hopefully under a rock, for the betterment of all humanity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture