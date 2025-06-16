Unless you’ve been living on the Moon, you’ll know that former New Zealand Prime Minister, (in)famous Graduate of the WEFs Young Global Leader (indoctrination) programme, Dame Jacinda Ardern, was appointed two Fellowships at Harvard University. In this dystopian world we live in, where those fighting for Human Rights are incarcerated, and those vilified and hated for demolishing Human Rights are promoted, Jacinda’s academic ‘achievement’ is The New Normal. Let me explain.

An ‘academic’ at Harvard: Ardern (screenshot from the RNZ interview linked below)

It’s fascinating to watch Jacinda ‘Jackboot’ Ardern unashamedly self-promoting her ghost-written propaganda ‘biography’ on various media, including our own RNZ. Her fake smiles and uncomfortable body language speak volumes. Jesse says at the beginning of this interview: “a lot of people watching will be wanting me to hold you to account for some of the stuff that happened when you were Prime Minister…” [um, yes Jesse] whilst claiming some people are still in adoration of her. Like many countries, New Zealand is troubled and divided. But Jacinda dismisses these uncomfortable truths ‘because they are global’ (um, isn’t that cause for even more concern?): (full interview 30mins):

How appropriate that Jacinda was ‘zooming-in’ to this interview from the same Harvard University John F Kennedy School of Government (known as ‘Harvard Kennedy School’) where back in 2017, WEF Chairman ‘Great Reset’ Klaus Schwab boasted about how his WEF ‘trainees’ had ‘penetrated the world cabinets’ (2m 38secs):

That’s because Harvard has always had close connections with GloboCap. Eyebrow-raising perhaps is how the original funding for the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in 1936, was provided by a convicted fraudster. But perhaps more relevant was how in 1984 (!) a ‘National Security Fellows’ programme was begun, enrolling international senior military leaders. Today, HKS is another institution where the revolving doors of power that I’ve described before are inevitably spinning at full speed. Recently, for example, former USAID staffer and Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power returned to Harvard as ‘Prof of Global Leadership & Public Policy’. These are the people Jacinda shares a coffee-break with. But the role that academia, specifically, Harvard University plays in this New Normal is important. Here’s just ONE example of many from Harvard’s unethical commercial financial sponsors.

Commercial Companies and WW2

Krupp, like IG Farben, was one of the main commercial companies which partnered with the Nazis during WW2. Many academics argue the Holocaust could never have happened without the close partnerships with large commercial companies. (The same was true of businesses during the covid era, as I wrote about here). Exploitation via propaganda and slave labour from concentration camps like Auschwitz were too profitable to ignore for company owners whose priorities were greed over ethics. Krupp specialized in steel manufacturing and saw opportunities for battleships and weapons. IG Farben was the chemical company that designed the nerve agent Sarin.

Image from the archives of the Nuremberg Trials

Those who have studied Operation Paperclip will recognize these company names, and as expert in this topic

explains concisely in

“Some very senior figures who were found guilty at Nuremberg were released a few years later, owing largely to the influence of former Wall Street lawyer and US High Commissioner of Germany, John J. McCloy. Nazi Agriculture Minister Richard Walter Darré […] served only three years of a seven-year sentence and was released in 1950. So-called “war economy leaders,” including Hermann Schmitz, Alfried Krupp, and Friedrich Flick, were found guilty of using slave labor (among other things) but were freed in the early 1950s; Flick went on to become the richest man in the Federal Republic. I.G. Farben’s Max Ilgner was freed in the same year he was sentenced (1948), and by 1955, he was the chairman of a Swiss chemical company. Twenty-three I.G. Farben directors were tried for war crimes in 1947/1948 and thirteen were convicted, yet by 1951 all had been released from prison early. Whereas most Einsatzgruppen [SS] commanders were sentenced to death at Nuremberg, Franz Alfred Six was handed a twenty-year prison sentence; he, too, was released early in 1952 and went to work for the Gehlen Organisation (Breitman, 2001).” (my emphasis) [get the book here]

Wall Street, The Nazis & the Crimes of the Deep State:

It was in the 1970’s, the Minda de Gunzburg Centre for European Studies at Harvard University began offering a Scholarship from the Krupp Foundation. On June 9th 1974 the New York Times (NYT) reported it, apparently oblivious to the unethical context of this philanthropath’s US$2 million ‘donation’ (with criteria) to Harvard:

“In West Germany, the Krupp Foundation is second in size to the Volkswagen Foundation, although the company itself is by no means Germany's largest. This is its first major contribution outside of Germany.” (my emphasis) [archived source]

And we know what role VW played in the Nazi war machine. The Krupp Foundation also donated to Stanford University where its Krupp Internships are apparently “particularly suitable for students of biology and human biology, bio-chemistry and biomechanical engineering.” Not steel manufacturing then? More on that below.

More recently, the NYT perhaps had an attack of conscience, and in 2022 published this Opinion piece which admitted how:

“Harvard is not alone: From NASA to Stanford to the United States Army, American institutions continue to acknowledge — and sometimes even celebrate — high-profile former Nazis.” [archived source] Krupp overseeing a working in his steel mill: Screenshot of the Opinion Piece in the NYT, linked above.

As I’ve written about before in

, today, international

. I also discuss this topic with

in

. And

feed into the mechanisms of these strategies - evolving over decades. (See Koonz

and Professor at University of Dresden, Victor Klemperer’s

that

).

Nuremberg didn’t bring the accountability many expected. Eg in Jacobsen’s account of Operation Paperclip, links to the Thalidomide scandal are exposed. After the Nuremberg Trials and the subsequent early release of senior scientists like Ambros of IG Farben, the company Grunenthal was responsible for marketing Thalidomide when it knew the risks. History repeats. This brings context to my previous posts about Prof Dalgleish and academia’s corruption in repurposing Thalidomide:

Similarly, after Krupp company’s Nuremberg Trials, The US Marshall Plan promoted company ‘diversification’ into Foundations that paid, not only for Harvard Uni Scholarships but research centres and hospitals:

Screenshot of the Kkrupp-funded hospital in Germany

Unsurprisingly, the Krupp name erupted again during the profitable covid era:

“Dr Friedrich von Bohlen, five generations on from his Krupp namesake founder, is a leading investor in medicine technology who is pivoting away from generalised, off-the-shelf drugs to made-to-measure treatments. The new frontier of cancer treatment, away from chemotherapy to immunotherapy, was the first stage, but the pandemic has triggered warp speed. With little fuss or fanfare, German scientists at BioNTech and Curevac have created two of the leading next-generation Covid-19 vaccines.” (my emphasis) {Source}

So, in conclusion, Jacinda’s appointments at Harvard, along with her narcissistic gaslighting ‘leading with kindness’ global book tour, is totally the New Normal. Academia is broken and an important wheel in the machinery of this current evil, with Harvard near its epicentre. The question is, where will Jacinda be sent next?

Thanks for reading Informed Heart! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please Buy me a Coffee so I can Pay it Forward here.