Why an Informed Heart?

In 1960, Bruno Bettelheim wrote Informed Heart: autonomy in a mass age (‘An answer to those who fear the loss of self in modern society’). And I suspect many of us fear the loss of self over recent years, as well as the loss of authentic connections with others. Bettelheim’s book reflects on the challenges humanity faces being overpowered with technology, in the context of the evil dehumanisation strategies he experienced in Nazi concentration camps Dachau and Buchenwald. Timely, indeed.

The importance of reason and compassion forms the basis of lifelong learning. Authentic learning needs guidance through blending curiosity with love. So, here are my reflections, rants, links to my podcasts and more formal writings about why I believe our education system has failed us. What can we all do about it? Well, we can start by helping to raise awareness about WHY this has happened and only then can we progress ideas about what the hell we can do to solve these problems.

Brit living in New Zealand. Educationalist and sociologist. This is a space for my personal musings about this dystopian era. Some publications may also be crossed-posted from other outlets.

Ursula Edgington, PhD

An adult educator’s view. Qualified in England, migrated to New Zealand ten years ago where I became increasingly aware of the restrictions placed on academic freedoms and the conflicts of interest that prevent open debate.
