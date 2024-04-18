Informed Heart
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
NZ Ministry of Transport and the covid era 'Vaccine' Mandate for staff.
How many Transport staff applied for an exemption from the 'no jab, no job' policy?
6 hrs ago
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
14
Share this post
NZ Ministry of Transport and the covid era 'Vaccine' Mandate for staff.
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Hidden Dangers: Contamination from Toxic Landfill Sites throughout New Zealand
More people are moving out of urban areas, but what are the hidden dangers when living off-grid?
Apr 13
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
13
Share this post
Hidden Dangers: Contamination from Toxic Landfill Sites throughout New Zealand
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Impacts of Toxic Chemicals & Poisons Across New Zealand are Overwhelming and Disturbing
PLEASE SHARE! Media Release from the NZ People’s Inquiry: submissions ahead of the final report.
Apr 10
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
13
Share this post
Impacts of Toxic Chemicals & Poisons Across New Zealand are Overwhelming and Disturbing
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
New Zealand Government Covid 'Experts': Snapshots of their Meetings
A quick look at some of what is recorded in minutes of meetings behind closed doors at the Beehive in 2021
Apr 8
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
27
Share this post
New Zealand Government Covid 'Experts': Snapshots of their Meetings
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
Health NZ says 'error made' in figure of eleven thousand 'vaccine' exemptions awarded: revised down to eight thousand.
>5,000 Kiwi health sector workers were awarded exemptions from the 'Vaccination' Order. Who were the other ~3,000 workers who escaped no-jab, no-job?
Apr 3
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
19
Share this post
Health NZ says 'error made' in figure of eleven thousand 'vaccine' exemptions awarded: revised down to eight thousand.
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
New Zealand's War on Nature and its Military Industrial Conservation Complex
It's the 70th anniversary of the propaganda and censorship promoting the aerial poisoning of our forests and waterways...
Apr 1
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
16
Share this post
New Zealand's War on Nature and its Military Industrial Conservation Complex
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
March 2024
Revolving Doors of Power: Commercial NZ Health Group obtains 30% of all Granted Applications for 'Vaccine' Mandate Exemptions - 2 months…
NZ Health Group managed to continue profitable business during 2021-22 when all 2467 'vaccine' mandate exemption applications for their staff were…
Published on Informed Heart
•
Mar 28
Operating Guidelines in New Zealand's Covid Jab Centres: what were they, who signed them off?
in July 2021 the Pfizer injections were rolled-out and Operational Guidelines provided instructions for healthcare staff and volunteers.
Mar 25
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
42
Share this post
Operating Guidelines in New Zealand's Covid Jab Centres: what were they, who signed them off?
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
University of Canberra Tells Kids to Trust Propaganda Tool Wikipedia
Academics paid by Google News Initiative, instruct parents, teachers and kids that Wikipedia is a valid pathway to 'Truth'. What could possibly go…
Mar 19
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
18
Share this post
University of Canberra Tells Kids to Trust Propaganda Tool Wikipedia
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Revolving Doors of Power: Commercial NZ Health Group obtains 30% of all Granted Applications for 'Vaccine' Mandate Exemptions - 2 months…
NZ Health Group managed to continue profitable business during 2021-22 when all 2467 'vaccine' mandate exemption applications for their staff were…
Mar 18
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
60
Share this post
Revolving Doors of Power: Commercial NZ Health Group obtains 30% of all Granted Applications for 'Vaccine' Mandate Exemptions - 2 months later a Senior Government Manager is Appointed their CEO
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
32
Steps Towards 15 Minute Smart Cities in NZ
Council coercion - understand their methods, do not comply: stop the creep towards totalitarianism.
Mar 12
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
12
Share this post
Steps Towards 15 Minute Smart Cities in NZ
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
Killers of the Flower Moon - parallels with our own tragic story
There's no point waiting: no cavalry is coming to save us
Mar 11
•
Ursula Edgington, PhD
13
Share this post
Killers of the Flower Moon - parallels with our own tragic story
informedheart.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Ursula Edgington PhD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts