Informed Heart

Home
Chat
Archive
About
NZ Ministry of Transport and the covid era 'Vaccine' Mandate for staff.
How many Transport staff applied for an exemption from the 'no jab, no job' policy?
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
7
Hidden Dangers: Contamination from Toxic Landfill Sites throughout New Zealand
More people are moving out of urban areas, but what are the hidden dangers when living off-grid?
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
1
Impacts of Toxic Chemicals & Poisons Across New Zealand are Overwhelming and Disturbing
PLEASE SHARE! Media Release from the NZ People’s Inquiry: submissions ahead of the final report.
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
1
New Zealand Government Covid 'Experts': Snapshots of their Meetings
A quick look at some of what is recorded in minutes of meetings behind closed doors at the Beehive in 2021
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
18
Health NZ says 'error made' in figure of eleven thousand 'vaccine' exemptions awarded: revised down to eight thousand.
>5,000 Kiwi health sector workers were awarded exemptions from the 'Vaccination' Order. Who were the other ~3,000 workers who escaped no-jab, no-job?
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
35
New Zealand's War on Nature and its Military Industrial Conservation Complex
It's the 70th anniversary of the propaganda and censorship promoting the aerial poisoning of our forests and waterways...
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
16

March 2024

Revolving Doors of Power: Commercial NZ Health Group obtains 30% of all Granted Applications for 'Vaccine' Mandate Exemptions - 2 months…
NZ Health Group managed to continue profitable business during 2021-22 when all 2467 'vaccine' mandate exemption applications for their staff were…
Published on Informed Heart  
Operating Guidelines in New Zealand's Covid Jab Centres: what were they, who signed them off?
in July 2021 the Pfizer injections were rolled-out and Operational Guidelines provided instructions for healthcare staff and volunteers.
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
24
University of Canberra Tells Kids to Trust Propaganda Tool Wikipedia
Academics paid by Google News Initiative, instruct parents, teachers and kids that Wikipedia is a valid pathway to 'Truth'. What could possibly go…
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
7
Revolving Doors of Power: Commercial NZ Health Group obtains 30% of all Granted Applications for 'Vaccine' Mandate Exemptions - 2 months…
NZ Health Group managed to continue profitable business during 2021-22 when all 2467 'vaccine' mandate exemption applications for their staff were…
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
32
Steps Towards 15 Minute Smart Cities in NZ
Council coercion - understand their methods, do not comply: stop the creep towards totalitarianism.
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
14
Killers of the Flower Moon - parallels with our own tragic story
There's no point waiting: no cavalry is coming to save us
  
Ursula Edgington, PhD
9
© 2024 Ursula Edgington PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture