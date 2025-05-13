My colleague brought this social media post to my attention recently which promoted a group called Aotearoa Covid Action:

You may think “what the hell” we can’t save everyone, right? These people are still - five years on - victims of the intense propaganda. Sad, but let’s not waste our time. But something caught my attention, and I’d like to share it, so we can try to untangle some more of this covid web of corruption and exploitation.

Like me, you may already be familiar with the (fake) ‘petition’ site Action Station? I identified it as part of the Corporate Playbook some years ago, when it took down a petition that the Peoples Inquiry 2020 NZ created to try to stop another unethical, harmful 1080 aerial poisoning operation. No space here to go into that rabbit hole, but suffice to say, I suggest you stay away from Action Station or signing any petition tbh. So much for ‘People Powered’ - its current landing page says it all:

The good news is, Aotearoa Covid Action (ACA) have only 51 followers on YouTube and less than 2000 people have signed ACA’s pathetic petition. They apparently want each school and early childhood education centres (ECE) to be able to ‘monitor air quality’ via ‘technology to clean the air and reduce viral load’ (how? more on that in a tick). And to also ‘grant access to all New Zealanders 6 months and older, to up-to-date vaccines, regular boosters and antivirals’ (of course) and don’t forget those fabulously effective ‘free Rapid Antigen Tests’. And because these interventions are so Safe and Effective, they demand ‘extra sick leave for teachers, school support staff, including teacher aides, and caregivers’ as ‘Long Covid is an occupational hazard for educators’ because ‘children and educators with Long Covid need support through more research into its effects, diagnosis, and treatment.’

Screenshot from the Aotearoa Covid Action ‘petition’

The thing that caught my attention, was when I quickly scanned this group’s ‘resources’ and, bemused, began playing a boring YouTube ACA webinar recording, the initial presenter, Chris, introduced the audience with “Welcome to Aotearoa CLIMATE Action” before correcting his ‘mistake’ (30s clip):

That got me thinking - was Chris (who did not include his surname) - also part of the Climate Action group, all part of a propaganda performance, and didn’t really believe the claimed ‘mission’ of this covid group? I began to dig a little and I found Aotearoa Climate/Covid Action (we’ll call them ACCA) had more ‘actors’ - quite literally. This is one of the other ACCA webinar speakers:

Dr Rindelaub or ‘Dr J’ as he likes to call himself, is an American-trained chemical scientist (at Purdue). Ice-hockey player. And an actor. IMHO his sense of humour is disturbing. But first, here he is presenting for the Climate, oh, I mean Covid Action group:

That moustache is unmistakable, eh? You may remember his appearance in that cringeworthy “Vax the Nation” ‘Rap’ he did with the other shills from his captured institution. Sorry, but I just have to post that hideous piece again here, it’s on a par with Colbert’s obscene ‘Vax-Scene’:

I’m sure Schwab et al appreciates his talents on screen. For instance, he’s also presented an excellent one-minute promo about eating insects. And what about this strange NWO performance? And his performance here hasn’t aged well either:

Going back to his uh hum, more ‘serious’ roles, scaremongering propaganda for parents who unnecessarily risk their kids’ lives by getting them repeatedly jabbed and forcing them to wear masks, I skipped through the ACA webinar he presented (link above). It’s incredibly patronising - maybe he assumes his audience are children? And how strange that such an ‘expert’ in atmospheric & environmental chemistry, forensic science, medical devicse & pharmaceutical testing wouldn’t know about the fraudulent PCR tests and dangers of face masks (especially for kids)?

Returning to their [ugly] ‘step-sister’ company Aotearoa CLIMATE Action, that is part of a global network of activists propagandists, partnered with Amnesty International, Greenpeace, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand (a Catholic Bishops group), Oxfam, pro-poison NZ Forest & Bird and a host of other ‘charities’. But their website seems to have been inactive for the past three years. Have they realised people are waking up to their bs?

Why would such people, five years on, still be spreading lies about the ‘dangers’ of covid and selling the ‘solution’ of jabs, tests and mechanical ventilation technology? Of course the same familiar faces are involved in promoting this fraud, like the pink-haired ‘covid expert’ Dr Siouxsie Wiles, a UK-trained ‘micro-biologist’ and legacy-media-darling, who I’ve written about before:

Screenshot from a recent News Article promoting the Covid Action Petition

Well we know all about the jabs, and thankfully not many people are falling for that anymore, and even less parents are getting their kids jabbed. But unsurprisingly, there was this c/overt ‘advertisement’ in the Covid Action ‘resources’:

The Harm is Real according to their website (I wonder why 78% MORE sick leave was taken after the save and effective success?):

So, why wait? Let’s go buy one of these magical Co2 monitors for every classroom! We know the jabs don’t work, and we know that opening a window could be ‘dangerous’ eh Dr Rindelaub (especially in Clean, Green, 100% Pure NZ)? So let’s encourage already financially struggling school budgets, parents and families to ‘fundraise’ to buy them? Only USD$200 each! And of course every teacher needs an App to monitor these ‘results’ of Co2…

Buy a Co2 Monitor like this for every classroom instructs Aotearoa Covid Action, and teachers can have an App on their phones which has an audio alarm when the room gets too stuffy.

If anyone can throw some light onto this commercial entity Aviate Rx Pty, let me know. Meanwhile….

Now let’s look at another of the ACA’s webinar speakers, from 2023, Oliver Seiler who was promoting the above Co2 Monitors, but perhaps more interestingly, Dr Andrew Dickson, who claims to have ‘learned lots’ from Oliver. Dickson works for Middleware NZ Ltd:

Full webinar with Seiler & Dickson on YouTube here

Who are Middleware? They are a ‘business architecture’ and ‘identity/security services’, including consultancy. Now we’ve gone full circle, because Middleware NZ is part of Middleware Group Ltd strategically formed in 2020 that is part of Vinogopal Ramayah’s MedTech which owns ManageMyHealth - that I wrote about here:

My investigations into this company, made it clear that data harvesting is central to its objectives - ALL Kiwis are being coerced to get their health and personal data online. And their banking details too. That is why Middleware Group is part of promoting the NZ Digital Identity Trust Framework part of NZ Government’s new policy.

And those of us familiar with this web of exploitation, won’t be surprised to learn that the Director/Shareholder of Middleware Group, David Mabon, used to work for Oracle, “where his responsibilities included strategic account management and governance during a transition to shared services.” But strangely, Mabon’s history doesn’t appear on Middleware’s website:

the reference to “shared services” above is important, but more about that another day. Crucially, if you haven’t already see it, I’ve written about the dangerous significance of the behemoth that is Oracle and its CEO Ellison here in terms of adverse events and harvesting our health data:

