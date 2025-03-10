Worksafe NZ have been busy making fun animated online ‘games’ that apparently are NOT designed for kids, but aim to encourage grown adults to learn about health and safety laws and best practice. Worksafe claim you can add games like ‘Pickled’ to your inductions for new starters, contractors or site visitors or health and safety training sessions.

Get your team to play a few games at your next health and safety briefing! {and} offer it to staff with low-literacy levels or English as a Second Language as an easier way to learn about health and safety…. (FFS)

I wonder how much they paid consultants to create these infantalising time-wasters? And whether those consultants realise that most ESOL staff here are highly-skilled migrants, not uneducated idiots. Meanwhile tragically, high levels of fatalities continue in workplace H&S incidents, with an average of 5.2 people killed every month in New Zealand.

Worksafe NZ, our Health & Safety ‘regulator’ was front and centre of nonsensical workplace policy during the covid era. They were themselves ‘Pickled’ when the arbitrary ‘rules’ dictated things like a specific distance between employees and/or customers or Perspex screens at checkouts. Irrational rules that prevented teachers from entering their schools if they were not ‘vaccinated’ but paradoxically allowed the same individuals access if they were parents of a child at that same school (!) Worksafe published this guidance (available via wayback machine) that provided employers with these and other recommendations including risk assessments for that ‘very scary virus’. Overall, Worksafe was tasked with overseeing compliance with the Government policies of ‘risk mitigation’ for covid that built on the fear-mongering legacy media propaganda, including flawed PCR testing requirements, useless PPE and, of course, compliance with those jab mandates. But Worksafe employees were not mandated to take the genetic injection(s) themselves (OIA ref 241108 9/12/24). And less than 50% of staff ‘volunteered’ information about their own personal health choices, as we see in this OIA response to Erika Whittome (17/02/24):

The two senior Worksafe managers named on this ‘Aide Memoire’ document are further, classic examples of the revolving doors of power that I’ve previously written about, and here too in relation to the healthcare sectors of NZ and the no jab, no job policies.

Rhys Beddow has apparently recently left Worksafe NZ to work for HSE Global an international H&S consultancy firm which likes to focus on data harvesting of employees health, under the cloak of ‘mental health’ and ‘safety’: “PING!” “How are you feeling today?”

Screenshot from the promotional video for HSE Global’s App ‘1HSE’ that encourages staff to ‘check in’ so their boss can read their thoughts. Who else has access to this data? What happens when staff do not comply with a ‘check in’?

Catherine Epps also moved on from Worksafe in 2023 to another convenient role for an Agenda 2030 entity - Director of Medical Devices at Pharmac. In this newly-created and newly-funded arm of Pharmac, the latest re-chargeable implanted (and wearable) devices are App-connected AI interventions from international biotech companies like Medtronic.

A reminder that Pharmac is the only agency in the world that both:

decides what medicines to fund a nd

manages a fixed budget for those medicines.

Whilst it’s Medsafe’s role to ‘approve’ the ‘safe and effective’ treatments. The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022 sets out Pharmac's role as NZ Government agency ‘allowing’ patients access to treatments resulting from funding and lobbying by BigPharma. And those treatments, thanks to Catherine Epps et al., don’t include (free) ways to improve patients’ metabolic health. But they could include products like Medtronic’s ‘Inceptiv Spinal Cord Stimulator’ for patients with chronic pain. Sounds risky, but:

Extract from an MIT report on AI use in medical devices read it here .

As well as the individuals involved in pushing the plandemic narrative, I was interested in how much lawfare WorksafeNZ had been engaged with, trying to fight the Pickled covid era policies. After all, the interventions they pushed on workplaces were contrary to Employment Law, Privacy Acts, anti-discrimination policies and so much more. Not to mention Human Rights. The answer (Ref OIA 250041) was quite significant:

You can see from the above graph that most of Worksafe’s use of taxpayers money went on their own legal team (purple). It would be fascinating to learn more about what those cases were. I’ve written before about Large Law Firms NZ Ltd, and the appalling appetite for Government to use taxpayers’ money against us. You can read about that here:

Dentons is a familiar name, and benefitted a total of NZ$836k from Worksafe over the five years (more on that firm soon). But Meredith Connell (MC) (in green in above graph) bagged an enormous >NZ$13 million over the same timeframe. Wow. MC was not included in that Large Law Firms Ltd list, even though they claim to be one of the oldest and largest law firms in NZ, stating on their website how they have…:

…served the New Zealand Government and people of Auckland for more than 100 years. MC's service has grown over the decades to include private and public- sector clients seeking advice on every type of law and commercial dispute.

I’ve also not previously mentioned Luke Cunningham Clere (LCC) - which Worksafe lists as another ‘approved’ NZ Government law firm. LCC writes in their “Health and Safety” website section about ‘Employer responsibility regarding psychosocial hazards at work’ How ironic! Bearing in mind, what wrote in this article and toxic NZ workplaces and an embedded bullying culture.

Finally, an entity I’m going to return to soon, the Law & Economics Association of New Zealand Inc (LEANZ) is an NGO of lawyers, economists, academics and corporate entities which claim to 'promote the understanding of law and economics focused on efficiency of outcomes.’ Its income is sourced from members, and corporate sponsors, which are listed on their website (screenshot below):

It should be of no surprise to see The Treasury, The (woke) Productivity Commission with all the familiar names of from Large Law Firms NZ Ltd such as Buddle Findlay and Chapman Tripp. Together with the quango ComCom I wrote about here and a Government-partnered ‘research’ entity - no doubt providing all those ‘sustainability’ data - these ‘professional bodies’ seem to have lawfare all very neatly sewn-up. Including the training indoctrination of ‘new lawyers’ for what Gates gleefully described as “Next Time.”

It’s interesting to note how Worksafe NZ, specific NZ law firms and Gov Quangos pushed the unethical and nonsensical covid-era policies - policies that were the polar opposite from LEANZ aims of ‘economic efficiency’. But were their stakeholders and shareholders all benefitting - in different ways - from the biggest transfer of wealth in human history?

