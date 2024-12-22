As 2024 draws to a close, it’s inevitable that we reflect. Although some progress has been made, we remain in limbo - stuck between two entirely different worlds. One minute, we feel inspired and uplifted at gatherings with diverse, freedom-loving groups. Next minute - jarringly - we’re confronted with someone seemingly stepping out of a Dr Who’s tardis, wearing a facemask: “I have to isolate -I just tested positive’.

So let’s get some evidence down, explaining some uncomfortable truths: what happened in NZ in the covid era? With some positive experiences too. Many people think ‘we must destroy’ any evidence, avoid accountability. But

reminds us, #mistakeswerenotmade. We refuse to memory hole any of it.

To those people who think that ‘covid is in the past’, I wrote this post recently about how many employers are still, yes today, insisting their staff are ‘fully vaccinated’:

The good news is, although it’s not been announced publicly yet, Health New Zealand have finally announced, >2 years after the ‘vaccine’ mandates were ended, its Pre-Employment criteria of covid jabs is dropped. Health NZ also released it’s Q1 ‘Performance Report’ which contains some concerning details about pharmacies rolling out more jabs, and GPs incentives for jabbing babies, including this quote:

“GPs are paid $40 for every baby who receives their six-week immunisations, and an additional $40 for babies meeting high-needs criteria (Māori, Pacific, Community Services Card, quintile five and rural)” (pg 15)

So unethical policies continue, albeit slightly below the surface. And as I illustrated above, many of the job vacancies requiring covid jabs are within the commercial sector, so this policy change will make little difference for many job-seekers. Especially when the entities supposedly protecting us from discrimination and our rights to informed consent, are silent. As I reported here.

But the evidence of these illegal and unethical policies will not be memory-holed. These documents cannot be shredded into oblivion, no matter how hard some people try to censor the truth:

My husband recently featured on

’s podcast, talking about his area of expertise, tyres and tyre safety. Before they got onto that topic, the first half of the conversation was about Michelin’s history, maps, restaurants with stars and good food (pod is behind a paywall, please subscribe to support independent voices):

What Justin didn’t mention during that conversation, was that during the height of the covid craziness he was a bit of a hero, doing his best to try to protect his staff from the pressures of jab mandates. Those pressures weren’t only from Government, but also from commerce and internally. Those awake to the tyranny were in a minority then (maybe we still are, in some areas?). Thankfully, mandates were not rolled out in his company, but as I’ve explained before, many of the corporates (unbeknown to their staff) were either already in secret incentivised agreements with Government, or buckled under intense propaganda - and I mean intense. It was literally 24/7 on every billboard, radio station, TV programme and magazine.

But let’s not forget the measures taken by some to fight back against BigPharma’s capture and Government corruption. For instance, I’m very proud of Justin for quickly creating this poster (Dec 2021); insisting all branches nationwide displayed it:

Remember when only ‘essential workers’ could travel? The roads out of Auckland, for example, had roadblocks so NZ Police Nazi Officers could say “Papers Please!” to each driver. It was intimidating, to say the least. Then, in April 2020, the Government announced:

All driver licences, WoFs, CoFs, and some vehicle certifications, that expired on or after January 1, 2020 will be valid for up to six months from April 10, 2020. Transport Minister Phil Twyford has confirmed this morning that people with expired vehicle-related documentation resulting from the national lockdown need not worry about penalties until later this year. "People shouldn't have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown," he said. "That's why we have provided an extension to give certainty to the public that they won't be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately.

But hang on. Section 6 of the Land Transport Act (1998) had not changed? So even if vehicles didn’t have a current WoF (Warrant of Fitness, similar to (but many would say, less rigorous than) an MOT in the UK) they legally still had to be safe. How would people KNOW vehicles were safe, without a WoF?! Or at the very least, went to their nearest friendly garage to get their vehicle looked at?

The truth was, many people were scared out of their wits. The loud alarms were on their phones every time an arbitrary “Alert Level” changed; daily announcements from Jacinda Jackboot’s “Single Source of Truth” podium; subliminal messages that were all around us at that time. What was it really like for those who trusted their Government - genuinely believing Jacinda ‘cared’?

The insanity went on and on. Many Governmental staff didn’t understanding the law, or the rule changes. Now of course, we know it was all deliberate. The more confusing and illogical the instructions, the stronger some people believe the narrative.

Banner from the website at that time. Justin was trying to keep people safe, by encouraging them to visit their local garage if they needed to.

Other business, local and national also took positive action to fight medical apartheid. Eg a New Zealand Business Directory (now defunct) was set up, shared and updated on Telegram. This initiative meant that those not complying with the ‘Vaccine Pass’ policies that were ubiquitous in public and commercial businesses by 2021, could get their hair cut, washing their clothes or go to mass, eg:

Screenshot: old Telegram site informing of compliant/dissident businesses

Some local businesses issued open letters, like this inspiring example:

So as we enter year 5 of this silent war, THANK YOU! to all who spoke out. Even if you didn’t feel you could fight against the tyranny back then, there’s no doubt that each of us can do something now. And it starts by refusing to memory hole these events. Keep reminding people of what happened, how they behaved. Thank those who stood up against the injustice. Without some acknowledgement, there can be no forgiveness. Without forgiveness, society will remain divided and broken. Truth will win. You can Buy Me a Coffee to help others here. Thank you!

