I’ve written before - extensively - about the totalitarian policies of the Ardern Government that imposed coercive ‘vaccine’ mandates on most public sector workers, and commercial entities too. For instance, here, here, here and here. But what is happening today, three years on. And what the hell can we do about it?

Many people are sceptical of the forthcoming NZ Gov Covid Inquiry, including the conflicts of interest of the Commissioners involved and the recent expansion of its Terms of Reference, to include the ‘vaccination’. Those of us who sat through some of the harrowing but censored scenes from witnesses to the Scottish Covid Inquiry, may also be wondering how on earth the essential evidence from these hearings, gets ‘out there’. And with our continued effort and support, it will. Eventually.

Meanwhile, here in NZ, there remains numerous examples of the >3 years old policies rigidly still in place. This is despite the High Court judgment against the NZ Defence Force confirming jab mandates an unreasonable imposition on our Human Rights.

Protests about the jab mandates (image from 2022)

Why we can’t ‘move on’.

To highlight the extent of the problem, I’m providing a ‘snapshot’ - eight job vacancies - advertised with covid ‘vaccination’ requirements (screenshots included):

Support Worker for ‘Nurse Maude’

This job involves caring for people with disabilities in the community. That means intimate care and overseeing meals and medications, including weekend work. This company claims:

“Our reputation for delivering consistently high-quality home support and nursing care is due in no small measure to the experience, professionalism, commitment, and sheer drive of our people. We are seeking experienced support workers to join our Homecare team across Christchurch.”

They are paying the minimal wage (or just above) for these ‘experienced, professional’ carers. That’s NZ$23.38 p/h. Oh, and only those who have had ‘ at least’ two doses of a ‘vaccine’ for a ‘flu’ that is now five years old. The mind boggles…

‘Facilitator’ working for Maori ‘charity’ and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Ngāti Porou Oranga,

This entity is a ‘charitable trust’ and subsidiary of Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou. They claim to be “an integrated Hauora, Housing and Whānau Oranga (support services) provider…” and this role involves working with offenders and their families. It is full-time, and looks extremely demanding. This is from the job description:

To be successful in this role, you will have:

Great people skills and ability to build rapport/ Previous experience working in a community work type role

TPO accreditation, social work registration, and/or restorative justice accreditation an advantage

A positive attitude and a passion for working with people

Excellent time management and organisational skills/ Excellent planning, report writing, and documentation skills

Ability to work calm under pressure/ Maintain confidentiality at all times

Operating Competencies:

Full, clean NZ Driver License/Excellent oral and written communication skills.

A proven leader with self-motivation and initiative.

High level of organisational skills/Able to establish a good rapport with people.

Proficient computing skills/ Trustworthy and confidential. But don’t forget, if you want to apply:

Readers familiar with the story by now won’t be surprised to read Ngāti Porou Oranga’s Annual Report in Charities Services confirms last year, their income was nearly $30million, with most of that funding sourced from, you guessed it, the NZ Ministry of Health for ‘services rendered’.

Next? While paradoxical images of Trump flipping burgers whilst promoting MAHA are fresh on our minds, and we’re on the subject of wealthy tax-exempt commercial giants, let’s look at a job at McDonalds:

Housekeeper: shift-worker at a Ronald McDonald’s House for families with sick kids.

The role includes cleaning, stock management and liaising sensitively with guests. And states explicitly:

“COVID-19 Vaccination: In order to maintain a safe and healthy work and accommodation environment and minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, RMHC New Zealand recommends that all employees and volunteers are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Are we stuck in a timewarp here?

Community Nurse (Awhi Services) for Tui Medical

Again, this is a demanding, full-time job, requiring high level expertise and qualifications in nursing. The pay is only $70,000 – $89,999 per year. Requirements:

Be eligible to work in New Zealand

Be registered with the Nursing Council of New Zealand

Have a current practicing certificate with the Nursing Council of New Zealand

Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (!!!)

Have previous experience in Primary Healthcare setting or Community Health

Be interested in nursing in a Primary Health team who have a focus on working with and improving the health outcomes for Maori and Pasifika clients

Have an understanding of the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Te Ao Maori and other cultural competencies

Desirable attributes are Independent Vaccinator, Smear taker, with experience in B4S's, phlebotomy and managing chronic conditions. (my emphasis)

In addition: “The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to work in a variable workflow environment, build strong report with team members, have good communication and interpersonal skills, and a positive “can do” attitude.” Sound like you? The advert asks. (are they taking the piss?)

The problem for many (mandated-out) healthcare professionals looking at this job, is not only are they not ‘vaccinated’ but they no longer hold a Nursing Council registration, having now been unfairly blacklisted and discriminated against for over three years. Again, this entity is a PPP - taking large sums from taxpayers’ funds to pay for interventions like covid jabs and ‘worried well’ tests that no-one wants. I’ve written about that topic previously, eg here and here.

Photo from a meeting of mandated healthcare workers. Credit: NFFNZ

‘Well Child’ Nurse for Southseas Healthcare Trust, Auckland.

The purpose of the position is to offer a screening, surveillance, education and support service to all New Zealand children/ Pacific and their family from birth to five years old. The position provides a child-centered comprehensive service that focuses on improving child health, social and educational outcomes.

This is a nursing role focused on Islander [Pasifika] families: “Purpose: To contribute to the overall management of Child Development by providing expert nursing care, as necessary. To provide expert nursing care ensuring excellent health and improved child growth and development.” The role demands high level quals and experience, oh and at least THREE doses:

This role is caring for a woman in her 40’s who has suffered a stroke. The part-time hours are just above minimal level. The employer states:

“Evidence of Covid-19 vaccination would be an advantage.”

I wonder why?

A Registered Nurse is required at an aged-care facility in Hastings.

Apparently for this shiftwork job “We have a competitive remuneration package, as well as a wonderful culture.” Other attributes include:

Administrator Role, Kirikiriroa for Pathways.

For those unfamiliar with the word Kirikiriroa it’s the Maori name for Hamilton (apparently). Incidentally, in an attack of wokeness by Council similar to that seen overseas, Hamilton’s statue was removed from the centre of the city ‘for safety reasons’. Anyway, that’s another Kiwi rabbit hole! Pathways is a nationwide provider of mental health support organisations providing a wide-range of services:

The requirement for this office-based role states at least three doses of the experimental jab are required for all employees:

Other discriminating organisations

Meanwhile Student Nurses are still subject to jab mandates at Waikato University. Student Midwives are still subject to covid injection mandates at Auckland University of Technology (AUT). Defence Force recruits are also subject to ‘vaccination’ mandates. The madness seems endless.

And this isn’t limited to healthcare vacancies, a factory job in a commercial bakery also insists on jabbed applicants only:

I could go on, and on…but I won’t. This post is already too long for an email. The purpose of this post about NZ job advert snapshots is to point out that:

a) staff shortages continue in healthcare and other sectors

b) these shortages could be lessened, if discriminatory (and quite frankly, ludicrous) ‘vaccine’ mandate requirements were removed.

c) Our New Zealand Bill of Rights Act (BORA), Anti-Discriminatory laws, the Privacy Act and most Employment legislation aimed at fair equality have all apparently been abolished, without a single word from the Human Rights Commission, professional bodies or the judiciary (to name a few).

Solutions!

Back in July 2022 the shortage of healthcare staff was causing tension when mandates were still in place. In response to the current, ongoing and unacceptable situation, Nurses For Freedom NZ (NFFNZ) Founder Deborah Cunliffe, explains how:

“The MOH and Health NZ implicated unvaccinated nurses as being unprofessional and unfit to work putting our communities at risk due to vaccine refusal. The MOH and Health NZ now need to bring healing to our nursing community by righting the wrongs and correcting the information. Strong leadership is needed. The messages that were given need to be rescinded otherwise we will continue to see mandates by proxy.” (my emphasis)

Helpfully, NFFNZ suggest two ‘Actionable Solutions’ :

1. A Governmental apology clearing all nurses, carers, midwives (students) of any wrongdoing in refusing the ‘vaccine’ - hence limiting the ongoing prejudice against us not only by employers but also by our professional communities and colleagues i.e. nursing council & nursing unions. 2. A clear consistent message from Government and Health New Zealand that any action by employers or professional associations discriminating against unvaccinated workers will be looked on unfavourably and subject to BORA/ law. This information needs to be disseminated to training institutions (ie AUT, Waikato University), contractors, those who are paid by Te Whatu Ora to provide services (ie private hospitals, GP Clinics) etc and include lower management in Health NZ ie Charge Nurses who still think unvaccinated nurses cannot be employed despite policy.

I remain an optimistic informed heart. But my patience is paper thin: when will our coalition Government acknowledge the elephant in the room and stop this illegal discrimination? How can our healthcare systems and patients recover from this?

