What have Kiwi retirement homes got to do with Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)? Are you sure your life savings and your family’s assets are protected against GloboCap and Agenda 2030?

Last October I wrote a case-study about how The Warehouse Group - one of the larger retailers in NZ - coerced their staff and customers to comply with the fear-mongering BigPharma propaganda. Leveraging their instore messaging via their appropriately-named 'Red Radio', various tactics of behavioural control from the NZ office of the UK's Nudge Unit were weaponised against us.

. We

‘immunise’ ourselves against this propaganda, and help others to see it too.

This week, I’ve been looking further into the Retirement Homes issue in NZ. I wrote about that previously here:

These two things are closely connected. And now I’m beginning to see how the Agenda 2030 plans, including CBDC might fit into this picture. But first, some context:

NZ Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs)

Whether you are one of my readers in NZ or overseas, you will know that NZ is an important test-bed for Agenda 2030, partly because of our ongoing status as The Phantom of the Five Eyes. The NZ Physicians & Scientists for Global Responsibility (PSGR) have published an excellent report about the CBDCs and the NZ Reserve Bank (NZRB) which you can download (free) here: Stepping Back from the Brink: the Programmable Ledger (Pdf, 90 pages inc refs).

One of the main points colleagues like

makes in that report, is not only the expansive power that the NZRB has over our currency and credit, but also the worryingly close partnership between NZRB and

, NZRB’s “key technical advisor.” Eeeek! Because as my colleague

explains,

It is the hub of all things Government, PPPs, AI, data harvesting, propaganda, military and cybersecurity.

One of the major 'selling points' used in pro-AI healthcare services is in addressing a chronic lack of staff. That's a point Dr Vernon Coleman makes about the dangers of NHS Virtual Wards.

would agree with him; a fundamental lack of humanity in healthcare (along with BigPharma propaganda) is literally killing people. Incidentally, you can see this in

from our St John Ambulance service for Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrests (OHCA):

NZ’s chronic shortage of healthcare staff stands at ~4000 missing. Due partly because of the unethical ‘vaccine’ mandates applied four years ago. But back to the CBDC issue…

According to the PSGR Stage 3 of the planned roll-out of CBDCs (soon) is largely unknown. OIA requests have been refused, so we are without important info (likely because of the close connection with commercial interests). So what have retirement homes got to do with CBDCs I hear you ask?

Retirement Living Profits and CBDCs

Whilst looking at one of the co-Directors of The Warehouse Group, Dean Ross Hamilton, I noticed that he was/is also Director for numerous other large NZ companies that are strategic UN Agenda 2030. (That’s not surprising because The Warehouse Group’s shareholders include sectors of NZ Government.) But until 2019 Hamilton was co-Director of Silver Fern Farms, part-owned by Chinese company Bright Meat Group (previously Shanghai Maling). Here he is 8 years ago talking to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) about ten years of zero export tariffs, which is interesting to revisit in this current economic situation (2 mins):

Currently, Hamilton’s co-Director at construction giant Fulton Hogan where an electric impact crusher is ticking all those bs SDG targets (running on a Diesel generator)!

Dean Hamilton is also co-Director at Auckland International Airport Ltd, where access and parking is getting unnecessarily bureaucratic to tick more of those SDGs:

Will you ‘Own Nothing and Be Happy?”

Those watching the $millions of retirement villages being built all over NZ, Fulton Hogan’s branding is on much of those hectares of scaffolding banners and diggers. Conveniently, Dean Hamilton is also a Director of Ryman Healthcare, one of the six largest retirement home providers in NZ, with…

“48 operational villages across New Zealand and eight in Melbourne, and is developing further villages in New Zealand and Victoria. As at June 2024, Ryman Healthcare has a market capitalisation of over >NZ$2.6 Billion. Ryman's business model is a mixture of property development and healthcare services. It operates on a "deferred management fees" model where the village resident pays for a lifetime occupancy use of their apartment or unit, and upon moving out, the resident or their estate receives a lesser sum back for their unit, capped at 20% deducted if over a five-year period.” Says Google Finance after it’s share price woes recently.

So Hamilton will be in regular, close liaison with NZ Gov depts, including the Nudge Unit. Do Ryman Healthcare use the same techniques on their staff and residents as the Warehouse Group used on their staff and customers during covid?

Ryman Healthcare’s 41.41% shareholder is New Zealand Central Securities Depository Ltd (NZCSD) - which has only one shareholder: NZ Reserve Bank. This isn’t unusual in a Public Private Philanthropathic Partnership, but I suspect this is important to understand in view of the NZRBs aims to roll out CBDCs.

The other five retirement home companies are worth listing here too:

Oceania Healthcare Ltd is another of the ‘big six’ retirement home facilities. It’s largest shareholder (29.66%) also seems to be NZRB. Summerset Villages are owned by Summerset Group Holdings Ltd, and yet again, NZCSD Ltd - ie NZRB is a 52.82% shareholder. BUPA Healthcare Holdings (Australia) (we all know about BUPA’s global profits) MetlifeCare - who’s main shareholder is Asia Pacific Village Group Ltd based in Singapore. Arvida Ltd - who’s main shareholder is Stonepeaks Alps Holdco Ltd - also based also in Singapore.

There’s no doubt that the business model of a Right to Occupy (this Earth?) seems horribly appropriate for the next biggest transfer of wealth in human history. The growth of these retirement villages, and the levels of unsustainable investment loans must seem so attractive on the surface. To the potential residents these newly-built units in gated-communities gulags offer clean, safe and manicured surroundings and extensive private facilities. Lots of ‘friends’ live around. Delicious restaurant-level food everyday. Hospital care is onsite too, when your (pseudo)independent living migrates toward assisted dying. And when you pass away and your family is confused about the enormously-high fees taken from your financial estate or trust fund? So what, you aren’t around to see that argument unfolding. Ha ha! Enjoy it while you can, right? Seize the day!

So let’s circle back to those CBDCs and the main shareholders of many of these retirement enterprises - the NZ Reserve Bank. Could the Government offer Rymans, Oceania and Summerset a special ‘pilot project’ with Nudge incentives like they had between Pfizers, The Warehouse Group and Fonterra and other big corporates during the covid era? [I wrote about here and here?]

How easy would it be to Nudge retirement residents to ‘store’ their estate’s funds in a special CBDC arrangement for this expenditure? Remember there are ongoing fees too, for maintenance, trips, food and other expenses. A CBDC is so convenient!

Maybe the NZRB are already in discussions about how to deliver these pilot projects?

Many Ryman residents would take all that’s offered ‘for free’ including the ‘free’ social credits added to their CBDC ‘voluntary’ fund for wearing FitBits and sleep monitors etc. Great! Accenture are undoubtedly very happy about harvesting all that NZ Health data too.

But what about those residents who choose NOT to comply?

What would happen if, as a resident of one of, say, Oceania’s retirement homes for example, you told that lovely young Filipino nurse who called around weekly, “Thank you, but I don’t want another booster jab”… Turning down the latest Pfizer Covid and Boostrix [tetanus, diptheria and whooping cough] ‘vaccines’ offered inside a retirement complex could lead to serious penalties. You could lose some ‘privileges’ or your account could be debited with additional costs (on top of already extortionate fees). Could your account be frozen altogether, like the Canadian protestors?

I’ll end now. But this is food for thought. More to follow on this topic.

