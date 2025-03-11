2 min Flashback from 2021: NZ BigPharma Animated Propaganda [funded by the Google News Initiative]

1: Safe & Effective? Close monitoring of the jab safety and efficacy was maintained by Government. The injectable prevented transmission, stayed in your arm before being destroyed: it did NOT change your DNA.
2: There’s ‘outsized’ (strange choice of word) fear about side effects (of the jab): Mild side-effects are apparently ‘normal’ and a sign your body is building immunity. Covid is ‘more likely’ to cause myocarditis than the jab. “Long term side effects of the jab are NOT A THING.”
3: The jabs are recommended at any stage of pregnancy or trying to conceive. Even those with compromised immune systems ‘have some benefit’ from the jabs.
“Brought you by Pfizers!”
