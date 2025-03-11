Playback speed
2 min Flashback from 2021: NZ BigPharma Animated Propaganda [funded by the Google News Initiative]

Let's reflect on that 'mis/disinformation' - compared to what is widely accepted now as fact.
Ursula Edgington, PhD
Mar 11, 2025
10
3
1: Safe & Effective? Close monitoring of the jab safety and efficacy was maintained by Government. The injectable prevented transmission, stayed in your arm before being destroyed: it did NOT change your DNA.

2: There’s ‘outsized’ (strange choice of word) fear about side effects (of the jab): Mild side-effects are apparently ‘normal’ and a sign your body is building immunity. Covid is ‘more likely’ to cause myocarditis than the jab. “Long term side effects of the jab are NOT A THING.”

3: The jabs are recommended at any stage of pregnancy or trying to conceive. Even those with compromised immune systems ‘have some benefit’ from the jabs.

“Brought you by Pfizers!”

Ursula Edgington, PhD
