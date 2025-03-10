New Zealand SMART Cities: the Christchurch Metro Centre

“For an example […] at the Parakiore Recreation and Sport [Metro] Centre there is a a tremendously large and complex network of sensors built into the design of that building. What we could be doing in parallel [with the build] is starting to think about what data it might be produced and how that data might be used in order to…not just to make the facility perform better, but to influence all sorts of other things…”
This three-min clip (thanks tofor the tech help!) comes from this webinar from the global Smart Cities Council NZ branch, where, at 42 mins in, Keri Niven, Digital Practice Lead at Aurecon talks about the project her company is involved with, building the new sports centre in Christchurch, NZ.
