Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
3

New Zealand SMART Cities: the Christchurch Metro Centre

SMART: Surveillance Monitoring Analysis Reporting Technology
Mar 10, 2025
4
3
Share
Transcript

“For an example […] at the Parakiore Recreation and Sport [Metro] Centre there is a a tremendously large and complex network of sensors built into the design of that building. What we could be doing in parallel [with the build] is starting to think about what data it might be produced and how that data might be used in order to…not just to make the facility perform better, but to influence all sorts of other things…”

This three-min clip (thanks to

Michael Ginsburg
for the tech help!) comes from this webinar from the global Smart Cities Council NZ branch, where, at 42 mins in, Keri Niven, Digital Practice Lead at Aurecon talks about the project her company is involved with, building the new sports centre in Christchurch, NZ.

Heads-up to

Deconstructing 4IR Narratives
&
CityWatchNZ

Informed Heart
Informed Heart
Recent Posts
2 min Flashback from 2021: NZ BigPharma Animated Propaganda [funded by the Google News Initiative]
  Ursula Edgington, PhD
Across the Globe: Sonia and I discuss Jordan Peterson's ARC and the Legatum Empire
  Ursula Edgington, PhD
Cliff (The Brain-Reprogramming Doctor) and I have a laugh and a natter
  Ursula Edgington, PhD and Clifford Saunders