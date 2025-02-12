Cliff (The Brain-Reprogramming Doctor) and I have a laugh and a natter

Here’s a light-hearted half-an-hour ‘undisciplined conversation’ that Dr Cliff Saunders and I recorded recently. We didn’t have any agenda in mind. We talk regularly online, reminiscing about Old Blighty and sharing our ‘Stories from Trenches (of WW3)’ - the funny anecdotes and experiences we need to help us cope with the covid era craziness.
In this unscripted, adhoc natter, we talk about:
Creativity in this new era - writing and the importance of hand-writing and the metaphor of woodworking and stone-carving skills…
Being present with a surprise present…
the strategies of waking-up ‘oh-so-busy’ academics who are still in the mass-formation. See reachingpeople.net for examples
Cliff is optimistic about ‘White Mole’s like Agent Jenkins from NZSIS, who we assume to be constantly listening-in to all our conversations and reading all our rants (like this one) [“Hi AJ!”]
Reflections on this (very) short story by author Ursula Le Guinn, called ‘The Ones Who Walked Away’ which has a theme that is very relevant for these times of indoctrination ‘For the Greater Good’:
the ‘independent Aotearoa Research Ethics Committee’ experiences and why should give up ‘trying to breathe life into the corpse’ that is academia.
Trump and the false belief of a saviour. Instead ‘Take it Back! meaning, stop outsourcing our brains. The only person who is going to save me, is me!
The comedian woman I mention is Sarah Millican who I wrote about seeing in person here. And that sparked a reference tocampaign #ScrapTheApp which I fully support and wrote about with regard to the hideous data-harvesting NZ versions of the NHS App in two parts, here and here.
We have all been inoculated against this violence. No-one can fool us again!
Enjoy this impromptu recording! Who knows, we may record another of our weekly chats if this seems like a good idea. Suggestions for topics very welcome!
