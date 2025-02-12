Cliff (The Brain-Reprogramming Doctor) and I have a laugh and a natter

Here’s a light-hearted half-an-hour ‘undisciplined conversation’ that Dr Cliff Saunders and I recorded recently. We didn’t have any agenda in mind. We talk regularly online, reminiscing about Old Blighty and sharing our ‘Stories from Trenches (of WW3)’ - the funny anecdotes and experiences we need to help us cope with the covid era craziness.

In this unscripted, adhoc natter, we talk about:

Creativity in this new era - writing and the importance of hand-writing and the metaphor of woodworking and stone-carving skills…

Being present with a surprise present…

the strategies of waking-up ‘oh-so-busy’ academics who are still in the mass-formation. See reachingpeople.net for examples

Cliff is optimistic about ‘White Mole’s like Agent Jenkins from NZSIS, who we assume to be constantly listening-in to all our conversations and reading all our rants (like this one) [“Hi AJ!”]

Reflections on this (very) short story by author Ursula Le Guinn, called ‘The Ones Who Walked Away’ which has a theme that is very relevant for these times of indoctrination ‘For the Greater Good’:

Omelas 39.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

the ‘independent Aotearoa Research Ethics Committee’ experiences and why should give up ‘trying to breathe life into the corpse’ that is academia.

Trump and the false belief of a saviour. Instead ‘Take it Back! meaning, stop outsourcing our brains. The only person who is going to save me, is me!

The comedian woman I mention is Sarah Millican who I wrote about seeing in person here. And that sparked a reference to UK Column’s Substack campaign #ScrapTheApp which I fully support and wrote about with regard to the hideous data-harvesting NZ versions of the NHS App in two parts, here and here .

here here We have all been inoculated against this violence. No-one can fool us again!

Enjoy this impromptu recording! Who knows, we may record another of our weekly chats if this seems like a good idea. Suggestions for topics very welcome!