I couldn’t see anything in legacy media about it (no surprises), but today marks a significant milestone for those in New Zealand seeking some employment caselaw that respects our domestic version of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in our 1990 Act New Zealand Bill of Rights (BORA). That’s because Flying in Freedom are in the Employment Court.

Street view of the Employment Court in Auckland, NZ.

It’s been over three years since the Vaccination Order was applied to many public sector workers in New Zealand. Unknown numbers, thousands of staff, including border workers, police, doctors, teachers, nurses, carers, midwives and prison staff (and others) were forced to comply with the unethical ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy, or get fired - some left or opted for retirement. There has been little, if any, legacy media coverage of the numerous court cases that followed, nor the inevitable Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) that ensure self-censorship of the victims. The police case was brought to a head in 2022, e.g. see this media article. And I’ve written about some of the other court cases, for instance the bewildering contradictions (lies?) that were stated by Crown representatives in the High Court case brought by NZDSOS/NZTSOS (Doctors and Teachers Speaking Out with Science):

Today, the staff challenging the ‘Vaccination Order’ (Mandates) are called ‘Flying in Freedom’. Yes, despite the media blackout, a group of thirty-two individuals are still fighting in our Courts for their right to work while also having the right of medical choice and bodily autonomy. The group includes pilots, flight attendants, engineers, and ground crew, all with many years of service and commitment to their aviation careers - and our safety as passengers. Flying in Freedom believe the rights of each and every person have been fundamentally altered in implementing the ‘vaccination’ mandate. We cannot allow those who enforced this crime to get away with it. Mistakes were NOT made.

The NZ Employment Courts are busier than ever before with an unprecedented 201 new cases filed in the past twelve months. Today, Air New Zealand are being represented by an employment law specialist, Keily Thompson Caisley. I hadn’t come across this firm before as my investigations into NZ Government Departments’ liaisons have been mainly looking at the networks that is Large Law Firms NZ Ltd, detailed here:

As one of those Large Law Firms, it is interesting to see that Kensington Swan Holdings Ltd, trading as ‘Dentons’ is representing Bagrie and others (Flying in Freedom). This seems paradoxical in view of the senior role Denton’s played in the roll-out of the Vaccination Order on behalf of the NZ Government. For instance, David Campbell partner and director at Dentons, is conveniently also a Director and Vice President Auckland at the New Zealand Law Society (NZLS), an entity which not only went along with, but fully upheld the covid era tyranny:

Screenshot from NZLS website

And I detailed here $millions were paid to law firms, including Dentons, by Government departments like MBIE during the covid era. For instance, fees paid to legal firms like Dentons by Worksafe during that time, I published here:

Looking back, it turned out to be (uh hm) ‘convenient timing’ when in mid-2019 Kensington Swan announced the ‘merger’ with Dentons:

“The combined firm will have the largest global reach of any firm in the New Zealand market and will provide Kensington Swan with access to the experience and talent of Dentons lawyers across the globe.” said the Media Release at the time.

And later, in 2021, Charlotte Parkhill of Denton’s (in Court today) published this Media Release about the imminent Vaccination Order and the legal implications, including this final statement:

We can also assist with employment agreement clauses for current vaccination and testing and related policies, advice on vaccination incentives and options employers may need to consider where employees are not prepared to get vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status. (my emphasis)

How convenient. It was as if Parkhill knew that this discrimination and coercion was illegal. But Denton’s are heavily involved in promoting the Great Reset, including the UN SDGs, for instance:

“Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you…”

For those readers with time on their hands, and interested in Denton’s international Government contracts, including Whistleblower cases, you may want to skip through some of this webinar:

We also know that NZ lawyers such as McLean Law, Heany & Partners and Simspon Grierson (and maybe Denton’s too) submitted ‘template letters’ to the NZ School Board Association (Previously NZSTA). I published here how these legalese letters seemed to conveniently skip all the consultation periods and other crucial employment law requirements, such as making all reasonable attempts to find alternative roles for mandated education workers, to take the School Boards straight to the point of ‘You’re Fired!’ for anyone not complying.

From the evidence so far, it seems many of the mandated-out staff who take their employer to task for pursuing an illegal ‘predetermined outcome’ after NOT following ‘due process’ are paid some compensation. But under NDAs those figures are largely hidden:

Much of what is written by lawyers and judges so far in New Zealand, seems to miss the point of Human Rights and BORA entirely. For instance, this 2022 article from Dentons describes the apparent ‘legal dilemma’ when considering the ‘vaccine mandates’ in the light of the ‘not so scary’ Omicron variant. For heavens’ sake!

In conclusion, many of us will be carefully analysing the approach and words of Denton’s lawyers in court today and in the days ahead. It is rare to see a member of Large Law Firms NZ Ltd representing genuine victims of the covid era, NOT their Government paymasters. How will these lawyers argue for our Human Rights, knowing how their carefully-scripted, pro-narrative legal cases for Government ‘allowed’ them to continue to wear their wig and gown? Are important legal loopholes or clues for winning future cases likely to be exposed at last?

You can support the Flying in Freedom fund here. Thank you!

